Teen succumbs after Bush Lot accident

Alyia Mohabir, the 16-year-old girl who was struck along the Bush Lot Village, Corentyne Public Road on Friday, succumb-ed to her injuries at the Georgetown Public Hospital early yesterday morning.

Mohabir, who was transferred to the Georgetown Public Hospital late Friday night, succumbed to her injuries around 3 am, while the other two children who were hurt in the accident remained hospitalised in a stable condition at the New Amsterdam Public Hospital.

The teenager, who doc-tors had pronounced brain dead, also suffered a fractured hip and other serious internal injuries in the accident.