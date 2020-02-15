Girl, 16, critical after students hit by car along Bush Lot public road

A teen remained in critical condition up to last evening after she and two other minors were accidentally struck by a car along the Bush Lot Village, Corentyne, Berbice public road.

The injured are sisters Alyia Mohabir, 16, and Aneela Mohabir, 14, both of Number 46 Village, Corentyne, and Roshone Mohan, 9, of Bush Lot village. Up to press time last evening, Alyia’s condition was listed as critical.

In a statement, police said last evening that the accident occurred around 12.15 pm along the Bush Lot Public Road, where the car was proceeding east along the northern carriageway at a normal rate of speed.