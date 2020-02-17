APNU+AFC commits in manifesto to 100% renewable energy by 2030

Even as it congratulated itself for facilitating the movement from oil discovery to petroleum production in an unprecedented time frame the APNU+AFC coalition is committing to the goal of 100% renewable energy by 2030.

According to the party’s manifesto, which was launched on Friday, if granted a second term they will ensure that there are adequate, accessible and affordable energy supplies during the 10-year transition period.

“We are prepared to reap the benefits of being an oil-producing nation. We have initiated programmes and policies to deliver a developed and diversified energy sector. These initiatives took into consideration the need to ensure energy security,” the document states, adding that the ‘Decade of Development: 2020-2029’ will see accelerated development in the energy sector including the establishment of solar farms in all hinterland ‘capital towns’ and, mini solar farms in indigenous villages.