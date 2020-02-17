Strikers cop Lennie Shuffler female volleyball title

Castrol Strikers last evening emerged as the female champs of the 2020 edition of the annual Lennie Shuffler volleyball tournament at the National Gymnasium.

Strikers took down Classic Ball Busters (CBB) in the final. It was poetic justice for the eventual winners who lost to CBB in the first match of the day. Nevertheless, the score – line in the final read 25-19, 25-21 to the Georgetown-based side. Hannah Hicks was named Most Valuable Player (MVP) in the female category, a title she won because of her excellent spikes and serves.

Earlier in the day during the round-robin phase of the tournament, CBB had a flawless run by defeating Port Mourant females 30-17 and Strikers 30-19 while Strikers edged out PM females 31-29 to set up the final against CBB.

Meanwhile, action in the male category reached the semi-final stage up to press time which was being hotly contested between the country’s top male teams.