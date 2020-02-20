Castrol strikers complete double in Lennie Shuffler volleyball tournament

Castrol Strikers’ male volleyball team Sunday evening matched the success of their female counterparts by capturing the 2020 male title in the annual Lennie Shuffler volleyball tournament at the National Gymnasium.
The male unit defeated PMTC 2-1 in the final to take the crown. Strikers took the first set 25-19 before PMTC leveled the contest by winning the second set 26-24. However, Strikers claimed the decider by putting away their Berbice counterparts 15-13.
Strikers’ Vance Harding copped the MVP award.