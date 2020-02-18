Former murder accused on cop assault charge

Former murder accused Edward Skeete yesterday found himself once again before a city court after he was accused of assaulting a policeman.

Skeete, 32, said to be a store keeper of Lot 309 Independence Boulevard, appeared before Principal Magistrate Sherdel Isaacs-Marcus to face two charges. It was alleged that on February 10th, 2020, at Cornhill Street, Georgetown, Skeete assaulted Police Constable Morris and that he resisted arrest.Skeete pleaded not guilty to both charges and was granted $10,000 bail on each charge.

He is set to return to court on March 4th, 2020, at Courts 8 and 9.

Skeete had been charged with the murder of Ryan Clementson, who was shot near the Turning Point Snackette in Tucville, in July, 2015. He was later freed of the charge.