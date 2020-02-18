Fugitive accused of trying to bribe cops with ganja -ordered to serve sentences for past narcotics convictions

A fugitive who had been given two jail sentences in his absence was yesterday brought to a city court on a new charge that he offered police ganja in exchange for his freedom.

Terry Gittens, of Bartica, appeared before Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan on a charge of having 3 pounds of cannabis in his possession and was told that he would have to serve the sentences that were imposed on him last year.

It is alleged that on February 15th, at Fourth Avenue, Bartica, Gittens had 3 pounds of cannabis for the purpose of trafficking in his possession.