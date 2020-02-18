NA woman on attempted murder charge after husband burnt with oil

A New Amsterdam woman, who allegedly doused her husband with a pan of hot oil, was yesterday asked to post $500,000 bail for her release after she was charged with attempted murder.

Sandya Thomas, also known as “Sandy,” 35, appeared before Magistrate Peter Hugh at the New Amsterdam Magistrate’s Court, where she was charged with the attempted murder of Devon Thomas.

The woman, who was not required to plead to the charge, was granted her release on $500,000 bail and also ordered not to make contact or come within 100 feet of Devon.

She was also placed on a bond to keep the peace.

Devon Thomas, 38, a lecturer at the New Amsterdam Technical Institute, was rushed to the New Amsterdam Public Hospital, where he was admitted after sustaining serious burn injuries to his face, shoulder, and stomach on January 30th.

He spent a total of 14 days in the hospital.

He was burnt at their home, located at Lot 4 Garrison Road, New Amsterdam.

This newspaper was told that Devon Thomas asked the woman to remove from their home but she refused. He had indicated his intention to divorce her. After the man reportedly told her that he had made up his mind about the divorce, she allegedly doused him with the hot oil.

After being on the run for more than two weeks, the woman surrendered to police last Thursday in the company of her attorney, Mursaline Bacchus.