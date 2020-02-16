NA woman accused of scalding husband with oil surrenders

A New Amsterdam woman, who was on the run after allegedly burning her husband with a pan of hot oil on the morning of January 30th, surrendered to police last Thursday.

A senior police source confirmed to Sunday Stabroek that after the woman surrendered at the New Amsterdam Police Station, in the company of her attorney. However, a senior officer in the division subsequently instructed that the woman, Sandy Thomas, 35, be released on $50,000 station bail. “She didn’t even make it into the lock ups and a man nearly lost his life,” the source said.

It is unclear whether any file is being prepared to be sent for legal advice in order to file charges against the woman.