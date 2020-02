Captain John Bart, the pilot who was hospitalised after his S2R-T34 Turbine Thrush aircraft flipped over during an attempted landing at the Mahaica Abary Rice Development Scheme (MARDS) on Wednesday, has been discharged.

Bart was discharged on Thursday and is now at home recovering.

At the time of the incident, Bart was the only occupant of the aircraft, which bore registration 8R-AAG and belongs to AG Air Inc.