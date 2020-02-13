Pilot injured after plane flips while landing at MARDS

A pilot is currently hospitalised after a S2R-T34 Turbine Thrush aircraft flipped over while attempting to land at the Mahaica Abary Rice Development Scheme (MARDS) yesterday afternoon.

The pilot has been identified as Captain John Bart. He was rescued and taken to a city hospital where he was admitted in a stable conditon.

Bart was the only occupant of the aircraft at the time.

The Guyana Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA) in a press release last evening confirmed the incident which took place between 2.46 pm and 3.07 pm yesterday.

The aircraft which bore registration 8R-AAG belongs to AG Air Inc.

GCAA said that an investigation has since been launched and a team will be dispatched to the airstrip this morning.

At the time of the incident, GCAA said that the aircraft was conducting aerial work.

The incident has forced the closure of the airstrip until further notice.

“Air Traffic Services sent out a NOTAM (Notice to Airmen) advising of the closure of the MARDS airstrip until further notice,” GCAA noted.