Trinidad: Children warned about ‘jump, trip’ danger

(Trinidad Express) Education Minister Anthony Garcia is warning school children about the dangers of the ‘jump/trip challenge’, after a child suffered a broken arm.

Garcia said he was aware that the challenge, now making its rounds on the internet, had made its way into local schools. And he is appealing to teachers and parents to talk to their children about the “severe consequences” of the game.

The jump/trip challenge is where three individuals in a line attempt to jump but the unsuspecting middle person is tripped.

He said, “Involvement in this activity does not only have serious repercussions on the physical health of someone he is tripped, but as has happened in the United States of America, parents of injured children have sought legal redress.”

Garcia said parents and teachers are being asked to quell any attempts to have this activity started among their children with the relevant conversations with the use of supporting material that can be found online.

Video footage of the child being tripped in the challenge was viewed by ministry officials.

Garcia said, “We have, and continue to encourage students to play and spend time away from the screens. However, whenever those games become injurious to another person or can potentially seriously do harm, it is no longer a game that should be played. I am of the firm belief that our youth are wise enough to know that this is one challenge in which there should be no consideration of participation.”

He stated that ministry officials will be in contact with the parents of the injured child. Student Support Services Division will make interventions at schools across the country to caution pupils on the dangers of these internet challenges.