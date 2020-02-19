India offering all-expense paid scholarships

The High Commission of India is currently inviting Guyanese nationals to apply for scholarships being offered by the Indian Council for Cultural Relations (ICCR), Government of India, for the academic session 2020-2021.
According to a High Commission of India release, undergraduate, post-graduate and higher courses are being offered under the Commonwealth Scholarship Scheme. Nine scholarships are available under this programme, with return international airfare, tuition, stipend, contingent grant, house rent allowance/accommodation, thesis and dissertation expenses, covered by the Government of India.