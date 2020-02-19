Supply girl, 12, on life-support after being hit by car

A 12-year-old girl, who was struck down by a speeding car while crossing a street last Thursday, is currently on life-support at the Georgetown Public Hospital (GPH).

Akazea Austin is being kept in a medically induced coma following the accident, which occurred last Thursday along the Supply Public Road.

According to Region 4 (B) Commander Kurleigh Simon, the accident occurred around 3.20 pm. He said after Austin, a student of Diamond Secondary School, exited the school bus that she was travelling in, the bus driver signaled other drivers on the public road to stop so that the girl could cross the road. However, he said while crossing the street, Austin was hit from behind by a car, HC 7963, which was heading to Linden. She immediately lost consciousness and was rushed to the Diamond Public Hospital, from where she was later transferred to the GPH. He added that investigations revealed that the 45-year-old taxi-driver of Linden was speeding and as a result could not slow down to allow Austin to cross the road.