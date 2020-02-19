Fast bowler Thomas expected back in training days after car crash

KINGSTON, Jamaica, CMC – West Indies pacer Oshane Thomas is said to be recovering and expected to be back training today, after being involved in a car crash Sunday night.

His manager Mark Neita told the Jamaica Observer that the fast bowler, who celebrated his 23rd birthday yesterday, suffered some bruising to his body and his knees in the accident but was doing well.

“He is at home resting,” he told the newspaper on Monday. “He’s going to be training on Wednesday.”

Thomas was the sole occupant of his vehicle which was in a collision with another car on Highway 2000 near Old Harbour, St Catherine, in the south east of the island.

He was taken to hospital but after being checked and receiving treatment, he was released.

There has been no word on the condition of the driver of the other car involved in the crash.

In a statement issued on Monday, the West Indies Players’ Association (WIPA) extended best wishes to Thomas for a speedy and full recovery.

The strongly-built six-footer is due to turn out for Rajasthan Royals in the Indian Premier League (IPL) which is set to begin on March 29.

Thomas made his international debut back in October 2018 in India. He has so far played 30 matches for West Indies – 10 T20 Internationals and 20 One-Day Internationals.

His last match for the Caribbean side was against Ireland at the Grenada National Stadium last month.