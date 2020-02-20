Blairmont Estate hit by picketing over GuySuCo wage offer

Workers attached to the Blairmont Estate yesterday interrupted their work to express their dissatisfaction with Guyana Sugar Corporation (GuySuCo)’s pay rise offer.

According to a Guyana Agricultural and General Workers’ Union (GAWU) release, the workers are insisting that any pay increase ought to be retroactive to January, last year. The workers have pointed out that the discussions between GAWU and GuySuCo originated from the union’s 2019 claims.

GAWU sees it fitting to note that agreements arising out of discussions on non-wage matters, which also comprised the union’s claims, saw those improvements being implemented from 2019. So it is therefore puzzling that the corporation with respect to the pay increase is seeking to “deviate” from practice and precedent. “As the union disclosed previously, the sugar company has acknowledged that our discussions regarded 2019 yet it is seeking to implement pay rises from the beginning of this year.”