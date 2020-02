Two men were yesterday remanded to prison after being charged with the murder of the Sophia man who was reportedly beaten during a robbery attempt.

The charge which was read to Courtney Wolfe and Curt Mingo at the Diamond Magistrate’s Court stated that on February 11th, 2020, they murdered Daniel Jermaine Forde. The men were not required to plead to the indictable charge.

As a result both men were remanded to prison until February 25 when they will make a second appearance at the courts.