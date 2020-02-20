Easy to pick candidate if you have a value system

Dear Editor,

It is easy to choose a party or candidate to vote for at general elections if one has a value system.

For me, where my grandchildren are concerned, I choose to walk a straight and narrow, honourable path just to set them a strong example of moral and ethical rightness that they, themselves, are going to set for their grandchildren and so on down the line. That is how I want to be remembered and my name to be indelibly carved in history and in the Book of Life. Not as a compromising academic or a dirty, lying president or supporter, aider or abetter of one. Bringing up my grandchildren with the strongest values matters to me more than all my love for my siblings, my ethnic, tribal and national relations and associations. It is godliness to me. And I will not compromise my God for any of the above.

Values are immutable and do not change according to circumstances. An action is either right or wrong. There are no in-between values. There are no shades of gray. There is no difference between a big thief and a little thief, or being a little pregnant and very pregnant.

Thus, forgiving a Drump or Jagali and voting for him, because, in my warped rationality, he is kith and kin, the lesser of two evils, in my value system is wrong. It is a serious aberration, a conviction I cannot live with or hypocritically expect my progeny or my God to forgive me.

My value system may be different from those of others, and I am certainly not imposing it on anyone. In my value system, it is wrong to gamble – even play lotto. Because I believe there is no greater unfaithfulness to God than to tell him, he is not providing enough for you, that all the tools, faculties and capacities He gifted you are not enough to do the job – of earning a living.

In my value system, it is wrong to borrow money to fill your guts. That is why I starved for three days in New York.

In my value system, your own sweat is sweeter and more filling than all the soup that stifles one’s soul.

For those who do not have or practice a valuable value system, their names and images are soon lost, like Ozymandias, in a vast and deserted wasteland, and their children, unto the third and fourth generations, are – cursed. Justice may be blind, but not Karma.

Yours faithfully,

Gokarran Sukhdeo