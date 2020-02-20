Re-imagining the transportation network

Dear Editor,

With the news that Bombardier is exiting the commercial aviation business due to high levels of debt and the announcement of high speed rail in Texas, one is inspired to dream of the future transportation network of Guyana.

Our ambitions have always been to have a roadway network that connects Lethem with Georgetown and bridges which link the coasts of our major rivers. The idea of a major highway expansion and a buzzing automotive based transportation system has some appeal to many. However, if we reimagine and take the opportunity to redesign our transportation network, what could we achieve? Will we be able to leverage the advantages of our many rivers into a robust water-based transportation system which brings forth images of Amsterdam in Europe with its beautiful canal cruises that both locals and tourists will enjoy? Will there be an opportunity for a tram system in the new Capital City allowing for low congestion and a much appreciated break from driving, especially on the weekends as both young & old enjoy visits to the city centre while experiencing both sports and night life in a peaceful atmosphere? A far cry from the risk of drunk drivers, speeding commuters and road rage. Built in safety for the entire family. Would we also build dedicated bicycle and walking paths that boast a healthy lifestyle for both the retired and friends of the environment to enjoy the outdoors with its gorgeous fauna & flora while the birds sing their songs? Great exposure to the beauty of tropical weather’s sunshine, refreshing rain, and a breeze that cools you down like a mouthful of coconut water. There’s a plentitude of opportunities to dream of a new and better way of commuting. When once dreamt it can then be attained. Fifty years is just the beginning of what can be for our young Republic. Happy 50th Guyana.

Yours faithfully,

Jamil Changlee

Chairman

The Cooperative Republicans of

Guyana