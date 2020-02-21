CDB wants borrowing countries more technically equipped to implement its projects

More robust financial backing for its member countries is one of the standout undertakings given by the Caribbean Development Bank (CDB) through its president, Dr Warren Smith, in Barbados last week.

The bank, Smith told the customary annual media briefing, was concerned about the consolidation of the governance framework of the respective member countries in order to better position them to access concessionary funding.

Central to the CDB’s concerns, according to Dr. Smith, is the gap between approval and disbursement of bank funding, a circumstance that has resulted from missed targets, human capacity problems, and implementation challenges.