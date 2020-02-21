Joint Services voting has been very smooth – GECOM Chair

As voting by the ranks of the disciplined services proceeds, all stakeholders have expressed satisfaction with the process so far.

“It’s been smooth. Very smooth with no problems, no concerns at all the stations we visited so far. GECOM has done everything to put things in order so we can have a smooth flow of activities,” the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) Chairman, retired Justice Claudette Singh told reporters at the Brickdam police station.

The Chairman along with other members of the Commission and senior members of the Secretariat have been observing the process at several of the 52 polling places.

Chief Election Officer Keith Lowenfield, who also spoke with media at Brickdam, said the process was slow at that polling station with a low turnout so far.

He however noted that at other stations he has visited such as the Police Officer’s Mess and the Officers Training Complex, it has been better and that problems encountered had been handled.

“I have not been informed that there are problems relative to not finding names on lists but at each station visited there were instances where persons did not have their identification card. That was admirably sorted out because as you are aware there is a process for that,” he shared.

Guyana’s laws provide for every citizen of Guyana or a Commonwealth citizen living in Guyana to vote at an election if they are eighteen years or older and registered.

There is no requirement that any person present an ID Card at the polling place.

If you don’t have an ID card but are registered to vote present yourself at your assigned polling station and identify yourself to the polling clerk.

You will be referred to the Presiding Officer who will compare your face with your photograph contained in the folio of registered electors.

Once this officer is satisfied of your identity you will be asked to take an oath of affirmation or identity and be allowed to vote.

Also speaking with the media were the presidential candidates of the two major political parties.

Less than an hour after the start of poll the incumbent, President David Granger arrived at Base Camp Ayanganna to observe the process.

Granger, a retired Brigadier was accompanied by the Chief Polling Agent of A partnership for National Unity/Alliance for Change (APNU+AFC), Joseph Harmon who is a retired Lieutenant Colonel.

He explained that after interacting with the staff and observers he had been informed that polling started on time and that about three dozen voters had been able to cast their ballot with no hitches.

“I am satisfied that things are going smoothly and will continue to go smoothly,” he said of the process.

Clad in a green shirt, Granger dismissed concerns that wearing his party colours can be seen as a violation of Guyana’s electoral laws which prohibit campaign material within 200 feet of a polling place.

“I have a lot of green shirts…it’s just a colour” he said in response to questions from the media.

Similarly People’s Progressive Party/Civic (PPP/C) presidential candidate Irfaan Ali, indicated that everything is moving smoothly.

“There is no big buildup of voters in lines,” he told reporters at the Brickdam police station.

Ali however indicated that his party was concerned that one of its polling agents who was expected to observe polling in the Upper Mazaruni area had not been allowed on to the flight.

“She transported from GECOM head office to Ogle to be placed on the flight. A commissioner was placed on the flight and she was put off the flight,” he explained.