President commends `smooth voting’ for Joint Services

According to the Department of Public Information (DPI), President David Granger this morning commended the “smooth voting process” by the disciplined services who are casting their ballots for the upcoming General and Regional Elections today.

These include the Guyana Defence Force (GDF) Guyana Police Force (GPF) Guyana Fire Service (GFS) and Guyana Prison Service.

DPI said that Granger visited Base Camp Ayanganna and the Police Officer’s Club, Eve Leary accompanied by Ministry of the Presidency, Director-General Joseph Harmon.

The Head of State stated his satisfaction with the punctual start of the voting process and emphasised his visit was not in any way an obstruction to the procedure.

“The process is smooth; it is proceeding without interruption. I am very satisfied with the turnout and I think the people of Guyana can be assured that the disciplined forces are performing their civic duty. They are not being obstructed by the administration in any way and the administration of the elections commission seems to be functioning efficiently,” Granger stated.

President Granger said come March 2 he expects a similar process as it relates to the efficiency of the general voting process.

“I expect that on the second of March the national process will be equally satisfactory executed by the elections commission which has responsibility for that function,” he stated.

DPI said that Chief of Staff of the GDF Brigadier Patrick West was the first to cast his vote at Base Camp Ayanganna followed by other ranks.

Commissioner of Police Leslie James also cast his ballot and expressed his satisfaction with the easy the voting process.