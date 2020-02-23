Maximo looking to integrate U20 players into senior team setup

Golden Jaguars Senior Men’s head-coach Márcio Máximo, declared that a youthful programme which emphasizes a change in mentality and a long term succession and development plan, are the fundamental areas for the sustainability of the senior football programme.

This was disclosed by the Brazilian native ahead of Guyana’s preparation for the pivotal home and away CONCACAF Gold Cup first round qualifying playoff with Barbados. Guyana will travel to the Land of the Flying Fish on the 26th before hosting the Barbadians on the 31st.

Maximo said, “It’s very important for me to not only reduce the average age of the senior team but also change the mentality of the players to one that is competitive, displays good commitment, professionalism and with a desire to proudly play in the senior national team.”