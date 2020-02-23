Young Stars win Mocha Village Cup

Young Stars of Agricola was crowned the ‘Let’s Bet Sports’ Mocha Village Cup’ Streetball champion after whipping Lack ah Scene 2-0 Friday at the Mocha Hardcourt Tarmac.

Goals from eventual Most Valuable Player [MVP] Colin Samuels and the dependable Randolph Wagner secured the coveted title. Witnessed by hundreds of spectators, the opening goal occurred in the third minute of play, stunning the partisan home crowd.

Samuels, who has made presence felt throughout the tournament, slotted home into the back of the net, after collecting a square pass from Wagner which went through the legs of the defender. The score would remain unchanged heading into the halftime interval of the 30 minute showdown.