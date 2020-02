A 15-year-old pillion rider is now dead while his friend was injured after the motorcycle they were on crashed into a car on Dennis Street, Sophia early yesterday morning.

Dead is Isaiah Cordis of Lot 20 Dennis Street, Sophia. The injured man has been identified as Richard Thunderus.

Reports are that the accident occurred around 2.30 am while Cordis and Thunderus were returning home following the Mashramani celebration.