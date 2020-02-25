Gourav Ramesh is one to watch

Albion Community Center Cricket Club has built a reputation of producing some of the best spinners in Berbice and Gourav Ramesh is the latest to come through the ranks.

The 17-year-old, left-arm spinner, is definitely an exciting talent to watch and is expected to represent Berbice in the Guyana Cricket Board Under-19 Inter-County tournament later this year.

A tall, slim, soft-spoken resident of Belvedere, Corentyne, Ramesh is following in the footsteps of Veerasammy Permaul, Devendra Bishoo, Gudakesh Motie and Kelvin Umroa all Albion spinners who have recently been involved in the national set up.

Ramesh began playing cricket at the age of 11 for Belvedere Primary and within a year established himself as a permanent fixture in the Albion youth side before being selected to the President’s XI U-15 Inter-County side at just 13 years-old.

The following year he broke into the Berbice U15 side and subsequently, the Guyana U15 squad.

The former Corentyne Comprehensive Secondary school student has represented the Berbice U17 side the last two years.

In the most recent tournament, he ended with five wickets from three matches, including a best of three for three.

Ramesh also made strides, turning out for reigning champions, Lower Corentyne at just 15 years in the Cricket Guy Inc., Franchise League where he bagged eight wickets from five matches.

However, despite his impressive track record in both Berbice Cricket Board-orgainsed and Guyana Cricket Board tournaments, Ramesh was unable to cement his spot in the Guyana U17 side but that has not stopped the ball from rolling for the spinner.

Ramesh told Stabroek Sport that he draws inspiration from fellow left-arm spinners, Permaul who recently reached 500 first-class wickets and Motie, both of whom are from Albion as well as Bishoo, who have been working with him to perfect his trade. But the player he looks up to is India’s all-rounder, Ravindra Jadeja.

The young man reflected on one of the sessions he shared with the older spinners, pointing out that they always tell him to remain disciplined, committed and showed him ways to improve his art.

He noted that despite being the youngest of seven, none of his family are involved in cricket.

He says, however that he always feels at home when at Albion where he finds solace in trying to live up to the reputation the club has built for itself.

“Sometimes it is daunting to follow in the footsteps of the good spinners we had,” Ramesh said, while adding, “but that in itself is all motivation for me to try harder and make the club, my family and the country proud.”

Ramesh, like many youths his age in cricket aspires to reach the international level.

He has a hunger to play test cricket for the West Indies but is aware that the road is long and hard, however, he is committed to coming out successful at all costs.

Commenting on the prospects of Ramesh, Motie described him as “a very disciplined and committed young man,” adding, “He is always ready and willing to try work on different things to improve himself and I think if he continues with the same attitude he will make it to the highest level.”