Canje, Friendship stroll to easy wins in Milo football

Canje and Friendship secured easy victories, when the eighth annual Milo Secondary Schools football competition resumed yesterday at the Ministry of Education ground, Carifesta Avenue.

Canje dismissed South Ruimveldt 4-1. Tyrick Ogleton bagged a double in the third and 31st minute. Adding goals in the 25th and 46th minute each were Omar Glenn and Teiquan Hartman.

For South Ruimveldt, Godfrey Weekes found the back of the net in the 61st minute. Similarly, Friendship downed Carmel 3-1. Kevon Scott fashioned a brace in the 13th and 40th minute, while Shane Harper etched his name on the scorer’s sheet in the 48th minute.

For Caramel, Tyrese Jones made his presence felt with a 38th conversion. Meanwhile Vergenoegen and Tucville battled to a 1-1 stalemate.

Ellson opened the scoring for West Demerara unit with a fourth minute strike. However Simeon Benn leveled proceedings compliments of a 59th minute strike. The event continues with another round of group stage matches on February 29th and March 1st respectively.