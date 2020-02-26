CARICOM observers preparing for Monday’s elections

Members of the Caribbean Community (CARICOM) Election Observation Mission (CEOM) have begun arriving in Guyana to monitor the country’s Regional and General Elections on Monday.

According to a CARICOM release, the full complement of the 14-member Mission will be in Guyana tomorrow and stay on the ground until March 4.

Cynthia Cleopatra Combie-Martyr, of Saint Lucia, is leading the Mission which includes electoral management experts from Antigua and Barbuda, The Bahamas, Barbados, Haiti, Jamaica, Saint Lucia, St Kitts and Nevis, St Vincent and the Grenadines, Suriname and Trinidad and Tobago.