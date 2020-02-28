Guyana News

UN Resident Co-ordinator urges peaceful elections

-underlines need for ‘dignified’ acceptance of results

Mikiko Tanaka
United Nations Resident Co-ordinator here, Mikiko Tanaka yesterday said that ensuring a credible and peaceful general election is pivotal to the country’s future development and underlined the need for “dignified acceptance of the results by political parties”.

In a video message, she said “This is the time for all stakeholders to demonstrate commitment to democratic principles, processes and institutions and not lose sight of the fact that legitimate elections represent the voice and will of the people.