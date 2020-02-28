Appalled by Mashramani parade

Dear Editor,

Sunday, February 23rd was a sad day in Guyana indeed! As an eyewitness (forced to) to watch the Mashramani Celebration, I was appalled by what I saw.

The Mashramani parade was 100 percent about sex and not even remotely family friendly. The immoral acts and behaviours of my fellow countrymen were downright, disappointed and disgusted.

On the said day, the immorality of Guyanese hits a new level. And yet there are many people (far too many) who try to excuse and tolerate, and still support, such disgraceful behaviour.

To see teenage girls as the stars of the parade, dirty dancing, alcohol-imbibing with private parts showing was sickening.

Editor, to think that these teenagers are our future leaders, makes me cringe. May God help us.

Editor, I was so disappointed that all of this was happening under Mr Granger’s Administration. I expected more from Mr Granger, a decent, God-fearing and honourable man.

By allowing this extravaganza to happen under his stewardship, President Granger has failed the nation on many levels. The president did not live up to the high standards he set for himself, or were expected of him in the position that he holds.

Editor, do you know how difficult it was to get to church because most of the roads were closed for Mash?

Did you know how many people missed church due to the road closures? Did you know that it took hours to get to church and back home. Mr Granger I expected better from you.

Editor, everyone is talking about oil money coming. I’m predicting that the people who will benefit the most from the oil money will be the alcohol companies. More money will lead to more people imbibing alcohol.

Editor, the oil money may lift up the citizenry out of financial and economic poverty but not out of spiritual and moral poverty. In fact, the economic growth will lead to more moral decline in the society.

Editor, if you think I’m the only person who feels this way let me cite several writers’ letters:

`Lawlessness lewdness pervades the society’ was the headline of a letter in SN 26 February.

`Mashramani has devolved into all-day, all-night brawl that torments citizens’ was another in SN February 26.

Yours faithfully,

Anthony Pantlitz