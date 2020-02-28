Casual sexism is commonplace in Guyana

Dear Editor,

I was tuned in to Lite FM radio just before 9 am on Thursday 27th February. Ms Tamara Khan was on the show, telling the host, Mr Franklin (Bobby) Vieira, about the women’s rally to be held that same night at Parade Ground. After she was done explaining at length that women need a voice, and describing the various policies that the government is proposing going into the election, Mr Vieira responded with a loaded ‘Well, I like women… where can I position myself tonight to get the best view?’. Ms Khan, after a pause, suggested that perhaps he should be directed by the organisers as to where to stand, but that really it is an event directed at women. This sort of casual sexism is so commonplace in Guyana as to be barely a drop in the ocean. I look forward to the day when the MeToo movement reaches Guyana. But until then, I implore us all to work hard to raise the next generation of boys to value women, not for their bodies, but as equals in society.

Yours faithfully,

Charlotte Shaw