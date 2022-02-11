Dharamlall must be similarly disciplined

Dear Editor,

In a civilized world, especially so in the hallowed House, the highest decorum, best behaviour and language is a requirement, not just an expectation. Afforded civility and esteem is to be bestowed on all members, regardless of whether they sit on the side of the Government or in the opposition benches. It is for this reason, that members of the Assembly are addressed as “Honourable”. They were elected by the people to serve the people, and are thus honoured.

Earlier today, Sherod Duncan, an AFC member of the opposition, was removed from the house and suspended for the next four sittings. He contravened parliamentary protocols, disrespected the Speaker and rightfully so, was removed on a motion moved by the Government’s Chief Whip, Gail Teixeira. Sherod Duncan’s outburst was directed at the Minister with responsibility for Local Government, Nigel Dharamlall who had the floor at that time. While the reason for Mr. Duncan’s behaviour was not immediately known, it has since been ascertained that he was incensed by an alleged nasty sexist and misogynistic remark made by the Minis-ter. That remark was allegedly directed to a female member of the opposition.

The level of banality in the house, the vile, debasing and colourful language that passes as debates leaves a lot to be desired. It comes from both sides of the house. Both sides are equally responsible for dragging the House and its proceedings into the muck.

Should the video clip of the nasty remark made by Dharamlall be ascertained and proven authentic, then Mr. Duncan’s outburst can be appreciated and supported, albeit without the violation of protocol. Further, it would be required of the Speaker, Manzoor Nadir, to upbraid Dharamlall, censure and refer him to the Privileges Committee. His remark was not just nasty, it was crude, offensive, sexist and an insult to all women. Dharamlall’s remark is not in isolation. This type of sexism has plagued the house and in particular, the PPP/C for many years. Remember the verbal assault and threat made by Dr. Bheri Ramsaran against Sherlina Nageer? That is one of many examples of behaviour unbecoming of many Ministers, past and present. This is an issue that the PPP must address and deal with forthwith, lest it be seen as condoning and enabling sexism and misogyny.

As the representative of the people, it behooves all members of the House to act in their best manner and behaviour. Representatives of the Government of the day, especially Ministers are expected to go above and beyond to take the higher road, to uphold the integrity of the House and to set an example of civility and respect for the people.

Just as Duncan was censured and suspended, so too must Dharamlall be similarly disciplined. Dharamlall owes the female opposition member an open apology as he does all women in Guyana.

Sincerely,

Jay Mobeen