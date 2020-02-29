Cops still to determine motive in killing of Amelia’s Ward woman

Police are yet to establish the motive behind the shooting which claimed the life of Collissa Hunte, of Amelia’s Ward, Linden, and left ex-lawman Teon Allen nursing a gunshot wound, Regional Com-mander Hugh Winter says.

Hunte, 28, who was Allen’s girlfriend, sustained a gunshot injury to her chest and was pronounced dead on arrival at the Mackenzie Public Hos-pital on Thursday afternoon, while Allen was shot to his upper back.

Winter yesterday told Stabroek News that Allen remains a patient at the Mackenzie Public Hospital under guard. His condition is regarded as stable.