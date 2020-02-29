Jangoo half-century frustrates Red Force

BASSETERRE, St Kitts, Feb 28, CMC – Trinidadian Amir Jangoo defied his countrymen with a compact, unbeaten half-century to lead a Leeward Islands Hurricanes fightback against Trinidad and Tobago Red Force.

On the brink of total collapse on 60 for four, Hurricanes were revived by left-hander Jangoo’s unbeaten 72 to reach 147 for five at the close on the second day of their sixth round encounter at Warner Park here yesterday.

The 22-year-old Jangoo, who made his first class debut for Red Force three season ago, has so far faced 152 balls in just short of three hours at the crease and struck seven fours and a couple of sixes.

Terrance Warde chipped in with 22 in an otherwise ordinary Hurricanes effort, as Uthman Muhammad spearheaded the visitors’ attack with two for 33.

Earlier, Terrance Hinds had blasted an unbeaten 89 from 111 deliveries as Red Force, resuming from their overnight 161 for seven, were dismissed for a respectable 287 in their first innings.

Starting the day with a single run to his name, Hinds – already with a century this season – thumped 11 fours and two sixes to ensure Red Force’s tail wagged.

Crucially, he put on an invaluable 106 for the eighth wicket with Khary Pierre who converted his overnight 15 into 35, made off 118 balls with four fours. In the end, Red Force lost their last three wickets for 27 runs in the last 49 deliveries before lunch, leaving Hurricanes to begin their reply in the second session.

The hosts’ reply was a weak one though, with Uthman Muhammad striking twice in quick session to peg back the innings.

Test opener Kieran Powell mis-directed a pull and was taken at mid-wicket for 13 with the score on 26 and new batsman Devon Thomas perished for two with four runs added, top-edging to long leg.

One run later in the very next over, Montcin Hodge clipped fast bowler Anderson Phillip to Jason Mohammed at mid-wicket, as Hurricanes declined to 31 for three.

Jangoo inspired the revival, putting on 29 for the fourth wicket with captain Jahmar Hamilton (9) before adding 39 for the fifth with Warde. Even then, Hurricanes were still struggling on 99 for five but Jangoo’s unbroken 48-run, fifth wicket stand with Jaison Peters (11 not out), saw them to the close without further loss.