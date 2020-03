Chateau Margot couple bedridden after being struck down by ex-cop -family seeks justice

A Chateau Margot, East Coast Demerara (ECD) couple is now confined to bed after they were struck off their bicycle by a car allegedly driven by a former policeman one month ago and their family is calling for justice.

Injured are Naresh Chunilall, 23, a fisherman and Priya Mangra, 20, of Lot 42 Pigeon Island, Chateau Margot.

Sunday Stabroek understands that the accident occurred around 1pm on January 29 along the La Bonne Intention (LBI) Public Road, ECD.