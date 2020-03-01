Unlawful for bars to open on elections day

Dear Editor,

I haven’t seen it; so, just in case no one publicises it, it would be prudent to remind the public of Section 90 of the Representation of the People Act, Chapter 1:03, of the Laws of Guyana, which is the set of laws governing elections in Guyana. It states:

90. (1) All premises to which spirit shop licences, off licences and railway station or stelling licences have been issued under the Intoxicating Liquor Licensing Act shall be closed and kept closed on election day.

(2) No intoxicating liquor shall be sold, offered for sale, or given away at any premises to which a licence issued under the Intoxicating Liquor Licensing Act applies, at any time between the opening of and the closing of the poll on election day.

(3) No intoxicating liquor shall be supplied to any person at any premises to which a licence issued under the Registration of Clubs Act applies at any time between the opening of and the closing of the poll on election day.

(4) Any person who contravenes any of the provisions of this section shall be liable on summary conviction to a fine of sixty-five thousand dollars and to imprisonment for six months.

I know quite a few persons who would ‘vex’ with me for this. Sorry guys, but let’s better be safe than sorry.

Yours faithfully,

Keith Evelyn