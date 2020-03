Sixteen year old Jonathan Rampersaud has twin goals that he aspires to reach become a cricketer and an agricultural engineer.

He is preparing to write 11 subjects at the Caribbean Examinations Council’s Secondary Education Certificate while at the same time vying for a spot in the National Under-17 side.

Those goals might be alien to a lot of youngsters but not Rampersaud, a `country boy’ so to speak, who grew up in Berbice an area where farming and cricket are predominant.