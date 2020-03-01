Children’s Mash competition results

After weeks of stiff competition, the Ministry of Education recently released the results for the Children’s Mash Competition.

The national competition culminated in the Children’s Mash Costume Competition and Float Parade, held in Georgetown on Saturday, February 15.

In many of their performances, the students from both primary and secondary schools used issues affecting the country as the inspiration for their performances. Most students highlighted the great expectations for the new-found oil, while some highlighted the violence in schools that has recently pitted teachers and parents against each other with their children in the middle.

For the parade, the participating bands selected themes that focused on oil developing the country and their floats were eye-catching and held much meaning as it related to their selected themes.