Convicted drug trafficker Roger Khan has lodged a complaint with the Police Complaints Authority (PCA) accusing Crime Chief (ag) Michael Kingston of persecuting him since his return to Guyana.

This development came days after his lawyer, Glenn Hanoman, deemed his detention last week as “wrongful.”

Hanoman told Stabroek News on Friday that a complaint was lodged with the PCA on Wednesday and an investigation has since been launched.