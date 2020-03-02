Windsor Estates polling station accessible

The polling station close to Windsor Estates that was reported by the Guyana Times as situated on “…unprepared land…used for grazing cows” and was almost inaccessible, was yesterday being prepared for today’s polls and accessibility was not an issue.

When Stabroek News visited

yesterday, final preparations were being made by polling agents. The Guyana Times report had indicated that the site was not fit for a polling station. However, while it is situated at the end of a wide expanse of vacant land, the polling station is a wooden structure with concrete flooring. In other areas, tents are being used. A red loam road allows for access from the all-weather road. The road is suitable for vehicles and at the time of this newspaper’s visit, two cars were parked in front of the polling station as agents made final preparations for today.

The women, however, quickly returned to their vehicles, barely slowing their pace to mention that they were advised not to speak with the media.

Though small, the polling station is expected to today be in service of 162 voters. No cows were seen in the vicinity of the polling site.