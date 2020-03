Fighting spirt stood out says Hercules —says he is satisfied with U15s performance

Coach of the Guyana Under-15 side Ryan Hercules said he is satisfied with the team despite a winless run in the Guyana Cricket Board/Bel Air Rubis Under-17 Inter-County tournament.

Twenty players were part of the team, dubbed ‘Select U-15’, but only 14 will compete in the upcoming Regional tournament in Antigua.

The just-concluded Under-17 tournament, will be one of the yardsticks for selection.

Stabroek Sport caught up with the Level Two Coach who reflected on the team’s performance.