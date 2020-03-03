Guyana Elections Results 2020 – GECOM Preliminary

The Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) today began releasing preliminary general elections results. These official results from GECOM will be provided here as they become available.
Preliminary General Elections Results 2020
322 of 2,339 polling stations.
|Region
|ANUG
|APNU+AFC
|CG
|FUP
|LJP
|PPP/C
|PRP
|TCI
|TNM
|URP
|TOTAL
|1 – Barima Waini
|0
|1489
|0
|3
|19
|2010
|3
|0
|0
|2
|3526
|2 – Pomeroon-Supenaam
|35
|3355
|51
|0
|49
|7754
|15
|8
|0
|23
|11290
|3 – Essequibo Islands-West Demerara
|111
|7146
|133
|0
|0
|22281
|66
|27
|18
|10
|29792
|4 – Demerara-Mahaica
|92
|13082
|64
|0
|28
|991
|25
|42
|3
|3
|14330
|5 – Mahaica-Berbice
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6 – East Berbice-Corentyne
|7
|1897
|6
|0
|0
|1662
|6
|1
|2
|3
|3584
|7 – Cuyuni-Mazaruni
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|8 – Potaro-Siparuni
|0
|1003
|0
|0
|9
|241
|0
|0
|2
|0
|1255
|9 – Upper Takutu-Upper Essequibo
|0
|1535
|0
|0
|90
|2213
|0
|0
|0
|10
|3848
|10 – Upper Demerara-Upper Berbice
|7
|245
|1
|0
|0
|95
|0
|0
|0
|1
|349
|TOTAL
|252
|29752
|255
|3
|195
|37247
|115
|78
|25
|52
|67974
Preliminary Regional Elections Results 2020
259 of 2,339 polling stations
|Region
|ANUG
|APNU+AFC
|CG
|FUP
|LJP
|OVP
|PPP/C
|PRP
|TCI
|TNM
|URP
|TOTAL
|1 – Barima Waini
|0
|1145
|0
|0
|11
|0
|1513
|0
|0
|0
|12
|2681
|2 – Pomeroon-Supenaam
|0
|3382
|86
|0
|50
|155
|7511
|0
|0
|0
|42
|11226
|3 – Essequibo Islands-West Demerara
|0
|4633
|109
|109
|0
|0
|14561
|53
|0
|0
|40
|19505
|4 – Demerara-Mahaica
|0
|10910
|99
|0
|39
|22
|597
|32
|1
|0
|28
|11728
|5 – Mahaica-Berbice
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6 – East Berbice-Corentyne
|0
|1668
|15
|8
|0
|0
|1872
|6
|0
|0
|7
|3576
|7 – Cuyuni-Mazaruni
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|8 – Potaro-Siparuni
|0
|897
|0
|0
|10
|0
|214
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1122
|9 – Upper Takutu-Upper Essequibo
|0
|1754
|0
|0
|117
|0
|2727
|0
|0
|0
|21
|4619
|10 – Upper Demerara-Upper Berbice
|0
|250
|2
|0
|0
|0
|91
|0
|0
|0
|1
|344
|TOTAL
|0
|24639
|311
|117
|227
|177
|29086
|91
|1
|0
|152
|54801
Last update: 9:40PM.