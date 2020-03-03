Guyana News

Guyana Elections Results 2020 – GECOM Preliminary

The Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) today began releasing preliminary general elections results.  These official results from GECOM will be provided here as they become available.

Preliminary General Elections Results 2020

322 of 2,339 polling stations.

RegionANUGAPNU+AFCCGFUPLJPPPP/CPRPTCITNMURPTOTAL
1 – Barima Waini014890319201030023526
2 – Pomeroon-Supenaam35335551049775415802311290
3 – Essequibo Islands-West Demerara111714613300222816627181029792
4 – Demerara-Mahaica92130826402899125423314330
5 – Mahaica-Berbice00000000000
6 – East Berbice-Corentyne71897600166261233584
7 – Cuyuni-Mazaruni00000000000
8 – Potaro-Siparuni0100300924100201255
9 – Upper Takutu-Upper Essequibo0153500902213000103848
10 – Upper Demerara-Upper Berbice7245100950001349
TOTAL2522975225531953724711578255267974

 

Preliminary Regional Elections Results 2020

259 of 2,339 polling stations

RegionANUGAPNU+AFCCGFUPLJPOVPPPP/CPRPTCITNMURPTOTAL
1 – Barima Waini01145001101513000122681
2 – Pomeroon-Supenaam033828605015575110004211226
3 – Essequibo Islands-West Demerara04633109109001456153004019505
4 – Demerara-Mahaica010910990392259732102811728
5 – Mahaica-Berbice000000000000
6 – East Berbice-Corentyne0166815800187260073576
7 – Cuyuni-Mazaruni000000000000
8 – Potaro-Siparuni08970010021400011122
9 – Upper Takutu-Upper Essequibo017540011702727000214619
10 – Upper Demerara-Upper Berbice02502000910001344
TOTAL02463931111722717729086911015254801

Last update: 9:40PM.