OAS observer mission urges early preliminary results in future elections

As Guyanese continue to anxiously await the results of the 2020 General Elections, one foreign observer mission is advising that the elections commission implement a technological solution which would allow for preliminary results to be available on Election Day or the morning thereafter.

Speaking during a release of its preliminary report, the Head of the Elections Observer Mission (EOM) from the Organization of the American States (OAS) acknowledged that the largely manual tabulation system coupled with Guyana’s geography, infrastructure and population distribution can create significant challenges for the organization of elections and the timely delivery of results.

He however recommended the development of a technology solution that allows the collection and transmission of images of the Statements of Polls and collated results from regional locations to a central server location in Georgetown.