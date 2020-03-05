Bar association urges patience while awaiting elections results

The Bar Association of Guyana is praising the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) for a job well done and is urging electors to exercise patience and allow the Commission to complete its work.

In a release yesterday, the Bar Association of Guyana disclosed that it was accredited by GECOM as a Local Observer of the 2020 General and Regional Elections and as such has been monitoring the elections process. To this end, on Election Day, a team was dispatched to observe the voting process on Election Day particularly in Districts/Regions 4, 5 and 6.