Giftland owner threatens to shut mall if elections fiddled with

The Giftland Group of companies’ owner Roy Beepat today said that unless all internationally accepted elections practices in relation to elections results are followed and accepted by the international observers he will close the Giftland Mall until such time as the laws of the country are complied with.

A brief statement he issued today follows:

The Giftland Group of companies wish to state that unless all internationally accepted elections practices in relation to the lawful procedures of voter results , are strictly followed and accepted by the International Observers following the submitted SOP’s that we will close the Giftland Mall and all services until such time as the Laws if the country are abided with, we will also urge all other businesses to do the same until such time as the rule of law is followed.