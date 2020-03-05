Injunction secured against declaration of results

This story is developing and will be updated.

Lawyers associated with the PPP/C today secured an injunction against GECOM, the Chief Election Officer (CEO) and the Returning Officer for Region Four, Clairmont Mingo from declaring the election results from Monday unless done in compliance with the law.

The injunction was issued today by Justice Navindra Singh and says the respondents are restrained from “declaring the total number of valid votes electors for each List of Candidates recorded”…at the elections unless the Returning Officer for Region Four and/or CEO Keith Lowenfield comply with and ensure compliance with the process set out under Section 84 of the Representation of the People Act.

The applicant is listed as Reeaz Holladar.

The move comes after apparent attempts today by Mingo to declare the results for Region Four even though there had been an agreement between the PPP/C and GECOM for a further verification following a dispute over the authenticity of data that was being inputted.