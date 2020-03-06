PPP gets injunction to block improper declaration of results

With tabulation of the votes for Region Four from Monday’s polls mired in controversy, the opposition PPP/C yesterday secured an injunction prohibiting the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) or any of its functionaries from making a declaration of the total count unless there is full compliance with the law.

The injunction, served late yesterday afternoon on GECOM at the office of Returning Officer for Region Four Clairmont Mingo at the Ashmin’s Building, was granted by Justice Navindra Singh based on an application by Reeaz Holladar.

It provides that GECOM be restrained, either by itself, its servants and/or agents “from declaring the total number of valid votes of electors for each list of candidates” recorded in the March 2 general and regional elections.