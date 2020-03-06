Western missions question credibility of Region Four results

Saying that the full count of Region Four’s votes was not completed, the heads of the United States, United Kingdom, Canada and the European Union diplomatic missions to Guyana have questioned the credibility of the results released yesterday by the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM).

As a result, United States Ambassador Sarah-Ann Lynch, British High Commissioner Greg Quinn, Canadian High Commissioner Lilian Chatterjee, and the Ambassador of the European Union Fernando Ponz Canto have urged that the Guyana Elections Commission and all relevant stakeholders complete the tabulation based on Statements of Poll (SOPs).

“Based on our observation of today’s GECOM proceedings at their Region 4 office, and the fact that the full count was not completed, we question the credibility of the Region 4 results published by GECOM today,” they said in a joint statement that was issued last evening, in wake of GECOM’s release of long awaited results for the region, albeit without the completion of an agreed verification.