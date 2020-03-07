Western envoys voice deep concern at ‘credible allegations of electoral fraud’ -urge Granger to avoid transition of gov’t

Voicing their concern over “credible allegations of electoral fraud” that they say could influence the results of Monday’s general and regional elections, the heads of the western missions in Guyana yesterday urged President David Granger against a potentially unconstitutional transition of government.

The call was made by the United States Ambassador Sarah-Ann Lynch, the British High Commissioner Greg Quinn, the Canadian High Commissioner Lilian Chatterjee, and the European Union Delegation Ambassador Fernando Ponz-Canto, in a joint statement.

They expressed “deep concern over credible allegations of electoral fraud which may influence the results of this election.”