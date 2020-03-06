Magistrate rules against visiting crime scene for Marcus Bisram PI -prosecution given until next week to locate overseas witness

Magistrate Renita Singh yesterday ruled that there will be no visit to the crime scene during the preliminary inquiry (PI) into the murder charge against Marcus Brian Bisram and the prosecution has been given until next week to locate an overseas-based witness or close its case.

It is alleged that Bisram between October 31, 2016 and November 1, 2016, at Number 70 Village, Corentyne, counselled, procured and commanded Harri Paul Parsram, Radesh Motie, Niran Yacoob, Diodath Datt and Orlando Dickie to murder Faiyaz Narinedatt.

Present yesterday at the Whim Magistrate’s Court for the state was attorney Mandel Moore, who told the court that fellow state attorney Stacy Goodings was out of the jurisdiction, while Bisram’s attorney, Glenn Hanoman, told the court that lead defence counsel Sanjeev Datadin was dealing with national issues and co-counsel Dexter Todd was in the High Court and could not be present.